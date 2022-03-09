Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,249. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

