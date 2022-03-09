Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 112,387 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.03) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

