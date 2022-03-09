Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.88% of Nicholas Financial worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $143.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.37. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $127,267.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,210 shares of company stock valued at $162,277. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

