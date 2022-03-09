Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102,129 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Glaukos worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.