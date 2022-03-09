Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.33% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

