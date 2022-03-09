Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Cut by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.60% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $26,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 1,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,297. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

