Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 2,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,315. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.