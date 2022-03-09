Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.
About Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG)
