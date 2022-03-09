Diversified Trust Co Acquires 318 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 41.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

RPD opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $114.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,310 shares of company stock worth $1,106,384. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

