Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,607,000 after purchasing an additional 160,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,680,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 485,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

NYSE ALLY opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

