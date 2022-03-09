Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

