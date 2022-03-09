Diversified Trust Co Takes $492,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,460,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,588,000 after purchasing an additional 73,855 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 313,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Copart by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

