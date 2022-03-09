Divi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $252,893.00 (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Divi has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $177.81 million and $252,893.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00183787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00027652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00340360 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,774,442,303 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Divi Coin Trading

