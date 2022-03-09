DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,532 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.21% of Electric Last Mile Solutions worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELMS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.