DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,636,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,698,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

ACGL stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

