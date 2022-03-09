Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.72. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar General.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.38. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

