Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

DLTR opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $151.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

