Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $181.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $157.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

