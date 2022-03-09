Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 399,002 shares.The stock last traded at $42.81 and had previously closed at $40.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Get Domo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.