Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

NYSE DCI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 342,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,673. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

