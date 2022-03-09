Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

DORM stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $98.82. 3,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,092. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

