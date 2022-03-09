DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,761. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

