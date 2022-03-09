DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.