Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading 9.7% Higher

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.35. 5,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 373,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after buying an additional 1,034,449 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 568,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 369,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $5,386,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

