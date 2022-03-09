DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

DTM opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

