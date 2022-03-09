Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00042721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.14 or 0.06520038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,470.09 or 0.99731820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045258 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

