DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DURECT by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 691,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 49,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 600.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 421,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160,615 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

