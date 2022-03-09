DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of DRRX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About DURECT (Get Rating)
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
