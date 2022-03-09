DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by Bank of America

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

