Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of DY stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

