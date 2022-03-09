Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EGRX traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,167. The stock has a market cap of $663.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

