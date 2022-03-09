easyJet (LON:EZJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $417.40

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 423.16 ($5.54), with a volume of 2161033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.30 ($6.23).

A number of brokerages have commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.12) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.20) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.29) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.62).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 619.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 636.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,039.20). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,786.16). Insiders have acquired a total of 21,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,259 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

