Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,923,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after buying an additional 128,681 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 125,231 shares in the last quarter.

EIM stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

