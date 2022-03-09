eCash Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $57.56 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.35 or 0.06467782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,938.75 or 0.99895145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041369 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,999,798,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars.

