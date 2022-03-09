Echo Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,816 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,009,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.33. 1,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

