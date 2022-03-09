Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

VO traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.80. 46,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.65 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

