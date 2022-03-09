Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,839,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $33,709,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.