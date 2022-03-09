Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) & Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -12.46% -12.13% Legend Biotech -387.71% -134.33% -46.74%

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Legend Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.81 million ($5.10) -2.15 Legend Biotech $75.68 million 74.35 -$303.48 million ($1.28) -28.55

Edgewise Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewise Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Edgewise Therapeutics and Legend Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Legend Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 207.38%. Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.75%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgewise Therapeutics beats Legend Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL and targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of MM, which are currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

