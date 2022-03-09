Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $215.45

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.45 and last traded at $215.21, with a volume of 1831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.79.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
