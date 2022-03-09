Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $215.45

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.45 and last traded at $215.21, with a volume of 1831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 207,066 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after buying an additional 92,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 53,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.