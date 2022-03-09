Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.57

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.57 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 83.25 ($1.09). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 27,750 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The firm has a market cap of £74.84 million and a PE ratio of 21.43.

Eleco Company Profile (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

