Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.57

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.57 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 83.25 ($1.09). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 27,750 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The firm has a market cap of £74.84 million and a PE ratio of 21.43.
