Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Christine Soden Acquires 10,000 Shares

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) insider Christine Soden acquired 10,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,102.73).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01. Elementis plc has a one year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £605.13 million and a P/E ratio of 346.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

