Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Announces Earnings Results

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ELYM stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

