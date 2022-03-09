Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 87.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,473. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,802,000 after purchasing an additional 687,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,915,000 after acquiring an additional 207,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 192,167 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 159,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

