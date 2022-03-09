Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.
Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.01%.
EARN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
