Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EARN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.