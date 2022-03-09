Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,490,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 170,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

