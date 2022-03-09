Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $13.70 Average PT from Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ET opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

