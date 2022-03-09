Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.61

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.61 and last traded at C$17.49, with a volume of 1978111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.20.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.17. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

