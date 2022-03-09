Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

