Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETTX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,834 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 112,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,658. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

