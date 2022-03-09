Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $1.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

