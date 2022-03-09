Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is David J Yvars Group’s 3rd Largest Position

David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. Entegris comprises about 6.7% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. David J Yvars Group owned approximately 0.08% of Entegris worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,116,000 after acquiring an additional 325,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,514,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.33. 1,308,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.47 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

